Who is the King of New Jersey music: it is Bruce Springsteen or Bon Jovi? (OK, maybe you think it's Sinatra, but he's not in the fight this time around.)

The folks at Borgata Casino in Atlantic City have cooked up a rather interesting event for this Friday (May 9th).

Atlantic City Showdown at Borgata

A very unique New Jersey event is happening at The Music Box at Borgata this weekend. It's a battle of the bands type of show featuring tribute bands for both Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen appearing together, on one stage.

The show starts at 9 pm and features A Springsteen Celebration and Shot Thru The Heart - The Bon Jovi Experience. It'll be a back-and-forth music slugfest, with each band playing songs one after the other, in a "slugfest-style' showdown.

The show is expected to feature hits like Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark, Livin' On a Prayer, and You Give Love a Bad Name.

(In true honesty, it's not actually a Jersey Showdown, as the Springsteen group hails from Nashville, and the Bon Jovi group is from Greenville, South Carolina.)

Tickets for the Springsteen - Bon Jovi show

The show is part of Borgata's "Rock The Box" Series, and tickets are available now.

Tickets can be had for less than twenty bucks each - the show should be a lot of fun!

