Here’s How Much Atlantic City Casinos Are Making on Concerts

Atlantic City has some great venues for music concerts!

From the epic and historical Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall to the different casino venues, Atlantic City is a great place to see your favorite singers or bands.

Great venues await at places like the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Borgata, Ocean Casino Resort, and more.

Busiest casinos for concerts in Atlantic City

Stacker.com recently took a look at the most popular casinos for concerts in the USA.

Two Atlantic City casinos made Slacker's Top 10 list: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and Borgata Casino.

Of course casinos have a two-fold purpose for concerts: to make money and to induce people to attend concerts AND to spend money gambling.

(That seems to work!)

Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City ranks #4

Atlantic City's Hard Rock is the highest ranking non-Las Vegas casino in the Top 10.

The Hard Rock reportedly has an average estimated show revenue of $1.14 Million. It's played host to over 100 concerts since 2020.

Hard Rock's arena has a capacity of 7,000, and the average ticket price for a concert is estimated to be $163.

The estimate is that concerts bring in $35 Million to the casino each year.

Borgata makes the list

Borgata is the only other Atlantic City casino to crack the Top 10.

Borgata's main arena is a much smaller venue than Hard Rock's, with a seating capacity of 2,800.

Average tickets for a Borgata show are estimated to be $175.

Each show generates an estimate of $490,000.

It's estimated Borgata takes in $20 Million annually in concert revenue.

Obviously, these numbers aren't profit numbers, as putting on a concert is not a cheap proposition.

NOTE: The numbers in this story are all estimates as determined by an outside source.

SOURCE: Stacker.com