Living a short drive from the Atlantic City casinos, I’ve always had a soft spot for slot machines. I’m not a high-roller by any stretch of the imagination, but every now and then I’ll toss a few bills into one of my favorite slots and see what happens.

That’s why this new data from BetMGM Casino genuinely surprised me.

According to BetMGM’s newly released research which analyzed Google Trends data from the whole of 2025, slots aren’t actually the most searched casino game in New Jersey’s online gambling scene. Not even close.

I was shocked.

Old Roulette Wheel Photo by Free Walking Tour Salzburg on Unsplash loading...

NJ Online Gamblers Love Roulette

The study looked at search interest across five major casino game categories: casino, slots, roulette, poker, and blackjack. When the numbers were crunched, roulette came out on top in the Garden State. That’s a first among legal online casino states.

Here’s how New Jersey’s most searched casino games stacked up in 2025:

Roulette Slots Poker Blackjack Casino

As a majority slots player, I did a double take. Roulette beating slots? In New Jersey? Apparently, yes.

Roulette Wheel Photo by Leo_Visions on Unsplash loading...

The Online Crowd Loves A Table Game

One of the more interesting takeaways is how table-game-obsessed New Jersey players seem to be online. The data shows higher search interest here for both roulette and blackjack than in Pennsylvania, even though overall casino search interest is similar between those two states.

Rather than putting all the attention on slots, New Jersey’s online gamblers appear to spread their interest across multiple games.

Slot Machine Photo by Krissia Cruz on Unsplash loading...

Slots Still Have A Place

Don’t get me wrong, slots are still hugely popular, and they’re not going anywhere. But if search trends tell us anything, it’s that New Jersey’s online casino crowd is thinking beyond the screen games in 2025.

If traditional gaming is still your favorite (same here), then I'll see you in AC!