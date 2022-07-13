Cops in Atlantic City say a 16-year-old was arrested Monday night after fleeing from police and being found with a loaded "ghost gun."

The incident happened around 9:45 PM after the Atlantic City Police Department says they received information regarding a group of three males confronting a passerby in the 2900 block of Milano Terrace.

One male from the group pulled a handgun from a backpack he was carrying and pointed it at the victim.

The parties ultimately separated and went their separate ways without further incident.

Get our free mobile app

Minutes later, officers observed three men matching the description of the suspects in the first block of South Bellevue Avenue.

Upon approaching the males, they began to run from the officers eastbound through an alleyway towards Florida Avenue. Officer Ivanov drove his patrol vehicle around to the first block of south Florida Avenue where Officer Marciante exited the vehicle and stopped two of the three males. Officer Ivanov also exited his vehicle and pursued the third male down the alley leading back to Bellevue Avenue. The male, a 16-year-old juvenile, was ultimately apprehended by Officer Ivanov and taken into custody without further incident.

Cops say they located the backpack the juvenile was carrying. Inside of it, according to police, they found a loaded "ghost gun."

The unnamed 16-year-old from Atlantic City was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of a ghost gun, possession of hollow point bullets, aggravated assault, and resisting arrest.

He was remanded to Harbor Fields Juvenile Detention Facility.

21 Things That Shock People After Moving to South Jersey