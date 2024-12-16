An Atlantic City man has been indicted in connection to a series of drone-related incidents last year.

On Thursday, 31-year-old Anthony M. Spina was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury charging him with third-degree conspiracy to commit

criminal mischief and third-degree criminal mischief.

Prosecutors allege that on multiple occasions between June 1st and September 1st, 2023, Spina and another individual flew drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) and dropped dye packs into commercial and residential swimming pools, causing water to turn a greenish-yellow color.

Then between August 2nd and 15th of that year, authorities say Spina flew a drone and dropped dye packs into a pool at a local condominium complex in Atlantic City on multiple occasions causing over $2,000 in remediation.

Atlantic City NJ man indicted for criminal mischief in drone cases - Photo: Chris Coleman

Using tracking software, the drone flights were attributed to Spina and his co-conspirator, resulting in at least one drone and multiple digital devices being seized, implicating Spina in the scheme; and resulting in his arrest, per officials.

Anyone with information about this case or other serious crimes is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 909-7800.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

