This area is filled with so many great restaurant options all over South Jersey and especially on the water.

You can find some great places, but according the website moneyinc.com, there is one place in Atlantic City that stands out above all the rest when it comes to waterfront dining.

The Chart House.

Located at the Golden Nugget, sitting above the deck and looking out to the bay at the Frank S Farley State Marina, The Chart House came in at No. 5 on the list of the 20 Best Waterfront Restaurants in the United States

Chart House is located in a waterfront location in Atlantic City, New Jersey as one of its 27 waterfront and showcase locations. The owners only build in highly scenic locations. This venue offers spectacular views of the surrounding city and waterfront and has served Atlantic City for over 50 years. It provides refined dining with seafood and steak offerings on the menu. The prime rib is slow-roasted by renowned Chefs who plate the courses to perfection. The cuisine and service at Chart House are always top-notch. The venue also offers signature cocktails as well as exquisite desserts. It’s a popular place to celebrate special occasions.

The Chart House is described as a high-end chain eatery serving seafood & steakhouse fare in a classy setting with views.

I have been to the Chart House on a number of occasions, and can concur that this is a place you must try.