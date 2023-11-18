Atlantic City Woman Admits Ripping Off Elderly Victims in Schemes

Imagine losing your long-time spouse and not knowing which way to turn.



A kind woman reaches out to you to help.

Only, she wasn't helping anyone but herself.

Woman admits defrauding elderly South Jersey victims.

The United States Attorney Philip R. Sellinger of New Jersey says an Atlantic City woman has admitted to defrauding elderly people who had recently lost a spouse or family member.

Victoria Crosby, 46, pleaded guilty in federal court in Camden to wire fraud charges.

She went after people who just had a major loss.

Sellinger says Crosby would contact the elderly who just suffered a loss, reaching out via a prepaid cell phone.

"Crosby used fictitious names and purported to be employees of either a retirement benefit office and/or a life insurance company. Victims were told that life insurance policies, obtained by their deceased family member and for which they were the beneficiary, were in arrears and that in order to correct the underpayment, victims needed to pay thousands of dollars in arrearages."

Crosby then told her victims to purchase prepaid cards and provide her with the card's number or code. Crosby then cashed out the cards, eventually scoring cash from ATMs in Atlantic City, Brigantine, and Absecon.

Wait! There's more!

Crosby also has admitted that while she was perpetrating that scheme, she received Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits from the Social Security Administration and Medicaid Benefit. At this time she was living in public housing in Atlantic City and receiving help from HUD’s Public and Indian Housing Program,

Selllinger says Crosby earned over $110,000 from her elderly scheme, and should have been ineligible for the Social Security and Medicaid benefits, and housing assistance.

Sentencing is coming up in the spring.

Crosby is due to be sentenced in March. She faces a maximum potential prison term of 20 years, and fines exceeding $250,000.

SOURCE: District of New Jersey, United States Attorney's Office.

