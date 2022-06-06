Stockton University has really made a name for itself in the popular realm of Esports.

Stockton competed in the Esports Rocket League Team competition in the 2022 Collegiate World Championships.

No other New Jersey team made it to the Elite 8 round, except for Stockton University.

The Ospreys defeated Berlin, Germany to reach the quarterfinals.

Stockton continued to advance through the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, before losing to Northwood Blue in the finals.

“We finished 2nd in the world,” said a beaming Harvey Kesselman, President of Stockton University.

“Congratulations to Scott (Huston), Demetrios, and our wonderful students. Go Ospreys,” said Kesselman.

Huston confirmed that the stream on Twitch had 588,276 views as of 8:00 a.m., Sunday, June 5, 2022.

Here is a link to the YouTube coverage:

Esports have become incredibly popular throughout America and the world.

Stockton has only been competing for a few years, yet, they have enjoyed instant national-caliber success and now have finished 2nd in the world.

“This is simply amazing, and provides incredible publicity worldwide for Stockton University,” said Kesselman.

A truly amazing accomplishment for this small, but, a mighty university that lives and breathes in the pine barrens of Galloway Township and on the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

Over the years, Stockton University has earned elite national acclaim in Academics, Basketball, Volleyball, Rowing, and now Esports.