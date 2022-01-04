Attention Shoppers: Busy South Jersey Walmart Temporarily Closing

Shoppers that frequent a busy Walmart in South Jersey will have to find another store to visit as one location will be temporarily closing for over 36 hours.

According to a social media post, Walmart at the Black Horse Pike and Malaga Road in Williamstown, Gloucester County, will be closing at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon and not reopening until 6 AM Thursday.

The store says the closure is necessary for, "additional cleaning and stocking."

While the store itself is closed, the pharmacy will be open with, "alternative pickup options." Those needing the pharmacy can call (856) 629-1024 for help.

Get our free mobile app

The Williamstown Walmart is the fourth store in the state to temporarily close for what the company is calling an initiative to fight COVID-19. Within the past several days, Walmarts in Linden, Kearny, and Manville, all in North Jersey, were closed for the same reason.

"We try to get ahead of things. We see COVID cases increasing in certain communities and have a team that reviews COVID cases based on what's happening in the community specifically. We work with the local health department to determine if its best to close to pre-empt potential outbreaks," a Walmart spokeswoman told the Townsquare News Network regarding the Linden closing.

For sale: this $17.7 million duplex in Ocean City is jaw-droppingly stunning Just listed, this duplex at 2517-19 Wesley Avenue in Ocean City, NJ, is nothing short of spectacular. Let's take a look around!

23 Signs You Grew Up in Williamstown, NJ If you grew up in or around Williamstown (Monroe Township), NJ, back in the 80s, chances are you'll remember a lot of these places...

A South Jersey Special - January 3rd Snow Storm Parts of Atlantic and Cape May Counties received over half a foot of snow on January 3rd. Here's a look around the area.

Remembering the Somers Point, NJ, Kmart and others in our region Back in the day, Kmart had several stores across South Jersey. Over time, many closed, but the one in Somers Point held on for as long as it could. Let's take a look back at the Kmarts that used to dot the landscape.

Attention Shoppers: 14 Ways to Revitalize Hamilton Mall in Mays Landing, NJ So how can Hamilton Mall be revitalized and become a giant hub of shopping for all of South Jersey? Let's make it a destination.

With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Dan Alexander.