Attention Shoppers: Busy South Jersey Walmart Temporarily Closing
Shoppers that frequent a busy Walmart in South Jersey will have to find another store to visit as one location will be temporarily closing for over 36 hours.
According to a social media post, Walmart at the Black Horse Pike and Malaga Road in Williamstown, Gloucester County, will be closing at 2:00 Tuesday afternoon and not reopening until 6 AM Thursday.
The store says the closure is necessary for, "additional cleaning and stocking."
While the store itself is closed, the pharmacy will be open with, "alternative pickup options." Those needing the pharmacy can call (856) 629-1024 for help.
The Williamstown Walmart is the fourth store in the state to temporarily close for what the company is calling an initiative to fight COVID-19. Within the past several days, Walmarts in Linden, Kearny, and Manville, all in North Jersey, were closed for the same reason.
"We try to get ahead of things. We see COVID cases increasing in certain communities and have a team that reviews COVID cases based on what's happening in the community specifically. We work with the local health department to determine if its best to close to pre-empt potential outbreaks," a Walmart spokeswoman told the Townsquare News Network regarding the Linden closing.
With prior reporting from Townsquare Media's Dan Alexander.