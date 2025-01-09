Authorities in Gloucester County have arrested two teenagers after they allegedly fired a gun at another teen last weekend.

At about 2:00 on the afternoon of Sunday, January 5th, the Glassboro Police Department said they received a call from a mother who said that her 19-year-old son was about to fight a 17-year-old man in the Hollybush Gardens Apartment complex.

While en route, cops learned that two additional men arrived at the scene and they began chasing that 17-year-old toward the back of the complex before shooting at him and missing.

Those two, later identified as Noah Jackson and Abel Fowler, both 19 years old and from Williamstown, were quickly detained in the area of Paddock Drive.

Jackson and Fowler have been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Both were lodged in the Salem County Jail.

