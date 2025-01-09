Teen shot-at in Glassboro, NJ; 2 other teens arrested: Police

Teen shot-at in Glassboro, NJ; 2 other teens arrested: Police

Glassboro NJ Police - Photo: Glassboro Police Department / TSM Illustration

Authorities in Gloucester County have arrested two teenagers after they allegedly fired a gun at another teen last weekend.

At about 2:00 on the afternoon of Sunday, January 5th, the Glassboro Police Department said they received a call from a mother who said that her 19-year-old son was about to fight a 17-year-old man in the Hollybush Gardens Apartment complex.

Hollybush Gardens Apartment complex in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

While en route, cops learned that two additional men arrived at the scene and they began chasing that 17-year-old toward the back of the complex before shooting at him and missing.

Those two, later identified as Noah Jackson and Abel Fowler, both 19 years old and from Williamstown, were quickly detained in the area of Paddock Drive.

Paddock Drive in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps / Canva
loading...

Jackson and Fowler have been charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and conspiracy to commit aggravated assault. Both were lodged in the Salem County Jail.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

23 Signs You Grew Up in Williamstown, NJ

If you grew up in or around Williamstown (Monroe Township), NJ, back in the 80s, chances are you'll remember a lot of these places...
Filed Under: AC Facebook, Glassboro, Glassboro NJ News, Gloucester County, Gloucester County NJ News, Williamstown, Williamstown NJ News
Categories: News, Sports News

More From Cat Country 107.3