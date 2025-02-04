Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Vineland, NJ

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Vineland, NJ

Vineland Police Department - Photo: TSM Illustration

A man from Vineland has died five days after being hit by a truck.

At about 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 29th, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the area of S. Brewster Rd. by School Ln. for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed a 2013 Ford pickup truck being driven by 59-year-old John J. Armano, Jr., of Williamstown was traveling northbound on S. Brewster Rd. when he hit a pedestrian in his lane of travel.

That pedestrian, later identified as 35-year-old Alexander J. Coraci of Vineland, was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

South Brewster Rd by School Ln in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

On Monday, Coraci died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation into this accident remains active and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ofc. Paul Cifuentes with the Vineland Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at (856) 691-4111.

No charges have been filed at this time.

New Jersey home price increases in 2024 by county

The New Jersey real estate market continues to chug along.
Below is a county-by-county breakdown of median home prices and how they much they jumped in 2024. Many counties saw double-digit increases in home values, according to the data from New Jersey Realtors from November 2023 to November 2024.

Gallery Credit: Rick Rickman

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Cumberland County, Cumberland County NJ News, Gloucester County, Gloucester County NJ News, Vineland, Vineland NJ News, Williamstown, Williamstown NJ News
Categories: News, South Jersey News

More From Cat Country 107.3