A man from Vineland has died five days after being hit by a truck.

At about 7:30 PM on Wednesday, January 29th, officers with the Vineland Police Department responded to the area of S. Brewster Rd. by School Ln. for a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

An investigation revealed a 2013 Ford pickup truck being driven by 59-year-old John J. Armano, Jr., of Williamstown was traveling northbound on S. Brewster Rd. when he hit a pedestrian in his lane of travel.

That pedestrian, later identified as 35-year-old Alexander J. Coraci of Vineland, was airlifted to Cooper University Hospital in Camden for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

South Brewster Rd by School Ln in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps South Brewster Rd by School Ln in Vineland NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

On Monday, Coraci died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation into this accident remains active and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Ofc. Paul Cifuentes with the Vineland Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at (856) 691-4111.

No charges have been filed at this time.