If you’re anywhere near South Jersey this fall, you need to check out Ash & Oak, the brand-new wood-fired pizza spot heating up more than just pies in Williamstown.

Locals and foodies on social media are already calling it the best wood-fired pizza on this side of the bridges. They say after one bite, you’ll understand why.

48-Hour Dough, Top-Tier Ingredients

What makes Ash & Oak stand out? They're not cutting corners. According to multiple posts on social media, the dough is proofed for 48 hours, giving every pie that perfect chewy-crisp bite.

You can taste the quality in every ingredient. It’s the char from the wood-fire oven, though, that takes it over the top.

People highly recommend grabbing the Balboa Pizza. It’s their elevated take on a cheesesteak pie and it’s delicious.

Craving something creamy and cozy? Try the fried gnocchi trio. The vodka sauce has been raved about. I already know I’ll be there soon to try a vodka sauce pizza (because, yes, they have that too).

It’s Not Just About The Pizza

Ash & Oak isn’t just about pizza, it’s about Italian-inspired comfort food with a modern twist. From the fan-favorite ricotta and onion pizza to entrees like the crab rigatoni, there’s something for every craving.

Whatever you do, don’t skip dessert. The cookie skillet has people fully obsessed.

According to their website, Ash & Oak is where “the warmth of the fire meets the heart of Italian-inspired cuisine.” Couldn’t have said it better myself.

The service? On point. The atmosphere? Warm, bustling, and full of good energy. If you’re in South Jersey and looking for a pizza spot with flavor, flair, and a full dining room every night, this is it.

