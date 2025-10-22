Here in South Jersey, we know how to go all-out for the holidays. But even I had a jaw-drop moment when heard about downtown Williamstown this week. Halloween hasn’t even arrived, but the streets are already sparkling with Christmas lights, snowflakes, the whole North Pole-lite vibe.

Get our free mobile app

Call me old-fashioned, but for me, the green light on holiday decorating is Black Friday. Thanksgiving leftovers should still be warm before candy canes take over. With that being said though, I might be in the minority.

Holiday Town Decorations Photo by Marina Dina on Unsplash loading...

Decorating Early Could Make You Happier

Even if I don't like seeing Christmas lights this time of year, it turns out that early decorators might be onto something. A study in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found that people who decorate for Christmas earlier are seen as friendlier and more social.

Just adding some twinkle lights and a wreath can make your home seem more “open” and welcoming, even if you don’t chat it up with the neighbors.

Other research suggests early decorating can actually boost your mood. The nostalgia, the lights, the cozy vibes, it’s all basically seasonal therapy.

Christmas Lawn Decor Photo by Gautam Krishnan on Unsplash loading...

Is There A Right Time To Deck The Halls?

Short answer: It’s personal. Some wait until Black Friday, others hit the attic on Nov. 1. And now, apparently, Williamstown says it’s okay before Halloween. If decorating early makes you feel joy? Go for it. But if you need to mourn spooky season a little longer, well… same.

At the end of the day, the holidays are about joy, community, and maybe a little glitter.., whenever that starts for you.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker