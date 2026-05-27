Cat Country 107.3 is excited to welcome Kid Rock to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holdmel, New Jersey on Friday, June 5th!

How excited are we? So excited that we want you to meet Kid Rock!

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Win Tickets to See and Meet Kid Rock in New Jersey

Kid Rock is bringing his Freedom 250 Tour to the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, June 5th - and we want you to go!

Just listen to the new Kid Rock song, "Til You Can't", then tell us, via email, what the song means to you! (We know it's 2026, but don't use AI! Put it in your own words.) The video for the song is below.

We're giving away a bunch of tickets, and one lucky person will score the ultimate prize: 2 upgraded seats, 2 meet and greet passes, and some Kid Rock merchandise!

Here's how to enter: Send an email to joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com. In the subject line, put KID ROCK ENTRY. Again, tell us, in 50 words or less, what the song means to you.

We'll randomly select winners from all entries received. All winners, and the grand prize winner will be contacted by this Friday May 29th at 12 Noon.

For an alternate chance to win, listen to the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna at 8:20am.

Good Luck!

50 of Our Favorite Photos From the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood 2024 Some Great Photos from 2024 Barefoot Country Music Fest Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly