Baby Grey Seal Saved on Avalon NJ Beach

The good guys - and gals - of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center have made another save! It's the first stranded baby Grey Seal of the season.



According to officials from the Stranding Center, the baby seal - still covered in its white birthing coat - was found on the beach in Avalon on February 1st. The seal was found on the beach at 48th Street. It's age was estimated at 4 - 6 weeks.

Officials say it's likely the seal pup had not yet learned to eat on its own, once it weaned from its mother. They say baby seals nurse for about two weeks, before becoming independent.

This seal is estimated to have come from Maine - a swim of over 400 miles.

The seal is currently being treated at the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine.

"Once the pup arrived at the Center, he was moved into the ICU and given supportive care with fluids and assist-feeding fish. He is being treated for a respiratory infection, and we are happy to share that he is now eating on his own! Over the course of the week, he has shed his white lanugo (birthing coat) and is now sporting his black juvenile coat."

The pup will stay at the center until it gains enough weight and can flourish on its own.

So what happens if you see a seal on an area beach?

First - Get Back! It's actually illegal to approach or touch a seal. It's recommended that you stay at least 150 feet away. Keep your animals away, too!

Call the Marine Mammal Stranding Center to report a stranding - 609-266-0538. You can also call local police.

If you'd like to help the Center with a donation (it's a 501(c)(3) charity), there are a number ways you can give. Find out more here.

Thanks to the volunteers of the Marine Mammal Stranding Center for helping this little guy - and all the other ones, too!

SOURCE: Facebook and Marine Mammal Stranding Center.

