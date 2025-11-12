I was digging around for unconventional holiday things to do at the shore (because, let’s face it, blanket + cocoa + quaint town events are all great but… we can do more), and I totally stumbled onto something wild. You can actually ride horses on the sand at three spots in South Jersey.

If you have your own horse and trailer (so not your average beach day but still), this looked like an epic experience worth sharing.

Horseback Riding On The Beach Photo by Giorgio Trovato on Unsplash loading...

Where To Ride Your Horses On The Beach In South Jersey

There are only 3 beaches that allow horses within driving distance of most of the South Jersey region

1. Island Beach State Park (LBI)

At Island Beach State Park you’re allowed to ride your horse on six miles of the ocean-side beach in the southern/central portion of the park from October 1 through April 30.

What’s cool is you don’t even have to fill out a ton of paperwork. You just reserve your riding slot (up to 10 horses per group) at least five days ahead by calling the park, then pay the normal park entry fee (NJ resident or non-resident) and you’re good to go.

If you’re looking for that quiet off-season beach moment, this is it.

2. Brigantine Beach

Brigantine allows horse riding on one of its nicer natural stretches of beach. The permit is $100 (veterans $50) for the season, and riding is allowed November 1 through March 30, hours roughly 6:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. (or 7:00-8:30 p.m. in some sources) during that off-season time.

You’ll need to apply, get the permit, and use a designated entrance & parking for trailers. It’s a little more process than Island Beach State Park, but still super cool.

3. Wildwood Beach

Wildwood also permits horseback riding during its off-season, in designated beach zones, that is. You’ll need a permit. One source says $50 per person, but another says the original ordinance set it at $100 for two riders per permit.

Procedures include a reservation at least three days in advance, and limits on how many horses are on the beach at once (20 horses max).

If you happen to have access to a horse and trailer, I strongly recommend jumping on this. It’s definitely an off-beat holiday activity that beats the usual. Happy riding!

