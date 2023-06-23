Bart Blatstein Threw Me Out of Atlantic City’s Indoor Water Park

Let me be perfectly clear: What happened to me, I probably deserved.

I was invited to a special unveiling of the new indoor water park at the Showboat in Atlantic City Thursday evening. Island Waterpark is set to open soon and I was among the hundreds who were invited to the event.

So, I parked my car in the appropriate parking lot, opened the door and walked right in with two of my colleagues. Right into the water park. We quickly realized we probably walked into through the wrong door, because other than some staff getting ready for the unveiling, we were there almost alone.

We decided, why wait for the rest of the invitees, we would just check it out ourselves.

As I turned a corner, I was approached by a man with white hair. "Who are you and what are you doing here?"

"I'm Joe Kelly from Cat Country and Townsquare Media - I'm here for the event."

" I'm Bart Blatstein. You're going to have to go that way, no one is suppressed to be in here yet, we're not quite ready."

"Sorry", I said. "We came in a door down there, I guess it was the wrong one."

"No problem, you'll just have to wait that way."

If you didn't know, Bart Blatstein has quickly become one of the most powerful and influential people in Atlantic City. The owner of the Showboat, it was Blatstein who brought the vision of the indoor water park to Atlantic City. Most importantly, the developer/businessman has followed though on the water park project, something that a lot of other people promised, but failed.

Quite honestly, Blatstein was very nice - probably a lot nicer than I would have been if someone was crashing my party too early!

We all went into the welcome area, and Blatstein proceeded to welcome everyone and cut the ribbon for the opening of the facility.

I'm excited for our little exchange, because right now, in Atlantic City, Bart is the man! He could be personally responsible for Atlantic City taking a huge leap forward in the world. Count me as a big fan!

Oh, Island Waterpark? You can get a look at more photos and learn more about the facility here.

Personally, I was impressed. It is COOL! A lot bigger than I expected, and definitely a fun place to hang - kids and kids at heart alike.

On my next visit, I imagine you'll find my butt floating all day on the lazy river.

Thanks Bart Blatstein for making your mark on Atlantic City. We can't wait `til the official opening day (Friday, June 30th)!

