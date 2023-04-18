Bayonne, NJ chief upset as fake police account on TikTok goes viral
🚔 Tiktok account dubbed "Bayonne Police Department" racks up followers
🚔 The real police chief says it's a total phony
🚔 It appears the account re-dubbed existing videos to a racially offensive track
BAYONNE — A TikTok account that’s rapidly gaining followers claiming to be the “Bayonne Police Department” is a fake, city police say.
The account had nearly 25,000 followers as of Tuesday afternoon, with at least eight videos all set to the same racially derogatory audio track.
“The Bayonne Police Department is in no way affiliated with these videos,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a post on the department’s real Facebook page.
None of the uninformed individuals in the videos were members of Bayonne’s police force, he added.
“It appears an egregious song was dubbed on previously recorded TikTok videos from the Police Officers’ accounts,” Geisler continued.
Each video included similar hashtags, including:
#police
#policeofficer
#policehumor
#georgefloyd
#hecantbreathe
The chief also thanked “the many members of our community who took the time to notify the Bayonne Police Department of these videos' existence.”
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
