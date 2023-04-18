Bayonne, NJ chief upset as fake police account on TikTok goes viral

🚔 Tiktok account dubbed "Bayonne Police Department" racks up followers

🚔 The real police chief says it's a total phony

🚔 It appears the account re-dubbed existing videos to a racially offensive track

BAYONNE — A TikTok account that’s rapidly gaining followers claiming to be the “Bayonne Police Department” is a fake, city police say.

The account had nearly 25,000 followers as of Tuesday afternoon, with at least eight videos all set to the same racially derogatory audio track.

(Fake Bayonne Police Department account via Tiktok) (Fake Bayonne Police Department account via Tiktok) loading...

“The Bayonne Police Department is in no way affiliated with these videos,” Police Chief Robert Geisler said in a post on the department’s real Facebook page.

None of the uninformed individuals in the videos were members of Bayonne’s police force, he added.

“It appears an egregious song was dubbed on previously recorded TikTok videos from the Police Officers’ accounts,” Geisler continued.

(Fake Bayonne Police Department account via Tiktok) (Fake Bayonne Police Department account via Tiktok) loading...

Each video included similar hashtags, including:

#police

#policeofficer

#policehumor

#georgefloyd

#hecantbreathe

The chief also thanked “the many members of our community who took the time to notify the Bayonne Police Department of these videos' existence.”

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

LOOK: Food and Personal Care Shortages We Could See In 2023 Learn about the 13 potential shortages that could impact stores in 2023, from produce and meat to snacks and beverages.

Biggest NJ company layoff notices in 2022 and 2023 In some cases, workers may be offered back their jobs or transfers to different locations.

Here’s a look at more than a dozen of the biggest announcements within two years.