You've been waiting to go again since last summer, haven't you?

Screamin' Hill Brewery has teamed up with Liberty Lake Day Camp once again for Grown Up Camp this summer.

It's happening August 12th from 11am - 6pm. Text your friends and make plans to go.

Screamin' Hill Brewery says it's, "The day you've been waiting for. It's the day we all need."

So, what exactly is Grown Up Camp? Oh, you're going to love it. It's like the summer camp you went to (or always wanted to go to) as a kid.

There will be boating, rock climbing, a water balloon toss, swimming (the pool has double slides), archery tag, mini golf and more.

Check out the pics from last year.

If you never went to summer camp, it's like your elementary school's Field Day, which was always a ton of fun.

Ok, here's where the grown up part comes in. There's also going to be BEER. I'd probably be better at some of these game after a few beers. You too? Ha ha.

There will be live music, awesome food trucks, and the Screamin' Hill Brewery Beer Garden. Woo hoo.

Get ready for an old school day of fun with your friends. Call your babysitter now or maybe this is the fraternity reunion you've been waiting for. Girls Day Out? A milestone birthday celebration? Fun with your neighbors? Yes! It's going to be a super fun day.

Liberty Lakes is over 60 acres of fun. Get ready to have a lot of laughs.

For more information and to get your tickets click here before they sell out.

Liberty Lake is located at 1195 Florence Columbus Road in Bordentown, NJ.

Don't miss it. It's going to be epic.

