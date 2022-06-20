The Best Bagel Shop In New Jersey Has Been Revealed

We take pride in a lot of different types of food here in New Jersey, and up near the top of that list along with pizza and pork roll is the mighty bagel.

There are great bagel shops in every corner of this state, and we'd put any of them up against the best bagels in any other state, including New York.

We have a lot of confidence and pride in our Garden State bagels, but that doesn't make choosing the best bagel shop any easier.

That is why we are so glad some experts did it for us and the only thing we have to do is sit back and agree or disagree.

Which experts are we leaning on for this critical decision? It's going to be the fine folks at Eat This, Not That who will give us their best choice for the top bagel in New Jersey.

They actually chose the top bagel shop in each state, and when it came to New Jersey, who did they give the crown to?

Here's a hint. According to these experts, you'll be traveling to Jersey City to find the Garden State's top bagel shop.

The honor goes to a wonderful place called Wonder Bagels and they have locations all over Jersey City.

The experts at Eat This, Not That also think that our great New Jersey bagels rival that of our neighbors in New York, and they think Wonder Bagels is the best example of that.

Wonder Bagels has seven locations in Jersey City and have an awesome menu. Check them out soon, congratulations on their honor, and thanks to all the breast bagel shops in New Jersey.

