Ready For An Adult Beverage At New Jersey’s Top Cocktail Bar?

There are so many things New Jersey residents have to deal with each and every day, so there is no doubt our state is deserving of a great cocktail, and now the experts have decided exactly which place in our state is the best to go for a cocktail.

After a long week of work, or after a difficult week with family responsibilities, or in most cases, both, wouldn't a nice cocktail at a great place be a welcome change?

Maybe you're just completely frazzled by the rigors of the daily commute, which can completely zap your soul and body of its strength. Or maybe you're just exhausted from having to pay big New Jersey bills.

There are a million reasons to need a little break from it all here in the Garden State, so we all want to head to a great place to get a really good adult beverage. We've earned it, and we deserve it.

And now the experts have put their two cents in on which is the best place to get a great cocktail in the Garden State. They absolutely have our attention.

It's the well-known foodie (and drink) experts at Lovefood that have come up with the list of the best place to get a cocktail in each state in America, and their choice for New Jersey is very solid.

They have named the best cocktail bar in New Jersey a wonderful place called The Junto Attic Bar in Jersey City, and if you've never been there, the experts say you should get there soon.

Don't you want to say you've sipped an adult beverage at New Jersey's best cocktail bar? If you do, just head to 68 Mercer St. in Jersey City and enjoy!