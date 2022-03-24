Here’s Where to Find the Most Affordable Beach Homes in New Jersey

Photo by Joshua Patterson on Unsplash Photo by Joshua Patterson on Unsplash loading...

All up and down the New Jersey Shore people live at or very close to the beach.

Have you ever wondered, "How can people afford to live here?"

If you've ever even sneaked a peek at home prices in some South Jersey beach towns, you know what I'm talking about.

In some areas, the prices aren't in the hundreds of thousands - they're in the millions! Click here to check out a $5.4 Million home in Margate. How about this Ocean City home for $6.75 Million.

Realtor.com published a list of "The 10 Most Affordable Beach Towns in America" last year and one New Jersey seaside town made the list at #1?

Can you guess what it is?

I'll give you a second to think of it.

Did you guess?

It's Atlantic City!

According to Realtor.com, in 2021 Atlantic City was the beach town in America with the most affordable housing for sale. They say this about affordability at the beach: "Even in the best of times, the words “affordable” and “beach towns” are rarely found in close proximity to each other. And for home buyers, these are far from the best of times. Low inventory and rising prices are the rule across the land, even hundreds—or thousands—of miles from the ocean."

When the article was published, the Median home price in Atlantic City was ---- just $145,050!

Naturally, there are higher-priced homes in Atlantic City, like this one for a little under $4 Million.

Still, realtor.com says if you want affordability and property near the water, Atlantic City is the place to go: "home inventory is low, but there are still plenty of deals, whether buyers are looking for brand-new construction, fixer-uppers, or condos."

Atlantic City is the only New Jersey town to make the Top 10 list. Other locations on the list include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Rockland, Maine.

SOURCE: Realtor.com

