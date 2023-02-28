This New Jersey Restaurant Has The State’s Most Breathtaking View

There is an absolute love affair going on in New Jersey between the residents and the amazing restaurants all over the Garden State.

For us here in New Jersey it takes more than a nice restaurant to make us happy. The bar is very high in order to have a really amazing dining experience.

There are so many factors that have to fall into place for a New Jersey foodie to call something a truly great dining experience.

It all starts with great food, of course. We are spoiled in New Jersey. since we have some of the most amazing chefs in the country working right here in our backyard. There is never a shortage of amazing cuisine.

It goes beyond the food, however. We also need some really amazing service to make the experience a great one. We all know that a bad server can turn the night into a bad experience, but again, we are fortunate in the Garden State in this area as well.

And then there's the restaurant's ambiance. And a huge part of that is the view. So, in order to have a truly amazing dining experience, we need to know which New Jersey restaurant has the best view, and that's where the experts come in.

The foodie experts at Cheapism have determined the restaurant with the best view in all of New Jersey, and here is the one that they chose.

We have to give an assist to New York for this one because the amazing view from North Bergen's Waterside is the one that takes the state's top spot.

It's located on River Rd. in North Bergen and it is famous for its amazing weddings. Congratulations to Waterside for the breathtaking view and the incredible honor.

