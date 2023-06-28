The Best Retro Diner In New Jersey Is One Of The Best In The Country

There's nothing quite like enjoying a meal at a classic New Jersey diner, I mean we are the diner capital of the country after all.

I feel like finding a good diner in Jersey is like finding a Wawa, there's one on every other block throughout the state!

Get our free mobile app

One of my personal favorites is the Silverton Diner, I think they have a good breakfast and one of the best taco salads I've had in a while.

What's really fun about going to diners however is the way it feels to eat there.

It's almost like you step back in time in some cases, with delicious home cooking and a cozy atmosphere.

Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash Photo by Dayanara Nacion on Unsplash loading...

Plus the cases filled with baked goods, lots of neon scattered throughout, and decor that'll make you feel like you've stepped back into the '50s.

One NJ Diner Voted One Of The Best Retro Diners In The Country.

This place is no stranger to accolades calling it the best diner or best breakfast spot in the state, let alone the country.

It's a diner that opened back in 1942 and has been serving hungry customers ever since.

And that just adds to its awesome retro feel.

This diner is known for its absolutely massive menu and large portions that keep people coming back time and time again.

Photo by Anna Zaro on Unsplash Photo by Anna Zaro on Unsplash loading...

There's always some steep competition when it comes to diners in Jersey since everyone has an opinion.

Personally, I would have thought the Dumont Crystal Diner in Dumont would have been Jersey's best retro diner since it's the oldest in the state.

However, that's not the case; according to Love Food the legendary Tops Diner in Harrison won the award for best retro diner in New Jersey

Photo Credit: Google Maps Photo Credit: Google Maps loading...

Located at 500 Passaic Avenue in East Newark New Jersey, this legendary spot is a must-visit for diner lovers everywhere.