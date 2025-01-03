The 10 Best Sandwiches to Eat in South Jersey in the Winter

A sandwich can be good at any time of the year, but a great sandwich in colder weather, can warm your body and soul.

I've come up with a list of the best 10 sandwiches to try in South Jersey. Some of these are native sandwiches - some just taste great!

Photo by Carson Foreman on Unsplash Photo by Carson Foreman on Unsplash loading...

We got your breakfast covered

1. The Breakfast Sandwich.

Legend has it the breakfast sandwich actually got it's start in New Jersey. OK, I'll buy that!

Are you going to have yours on a roll or a bagel? Sausage or pork roll? Cheese or no cheese?

Photo by Will Ma on Unsplash Photo by Will Ma on Unsplash loading...

Lunch, dinner or a late-night snack

2. Cheesesteak.

The cheesesteak might have gotten it's start in Philly, but some of the best can be found right here in Jersey! Real cheese of Cheese Wiz?

3. The Italian Sub - or Hoagie.

We're not going to quibble about what you call it - as long as it's good! Loaded with the best meats and cheeses, and fresh lettuce, tomato, and onions. Wait! Are you really putting mayonnaise on that?

4. Crab Cake Sandwich.

Most South Jersey restaurants now have this item on their lunch menu. If you make a great crab cake, you've won my allegiance. If it's filled with minced crab, or lot of fillers, um, no thank you.

Get our free mobile app

5. The Reuben.

My all-time favorite, go to sandwich. I choose corned beef, others prefer pastrami. Yes, to the cheese, yes to the sauerkraut, and yes to the Thousand Islands dressing!

6. The Cuban.

This one is really growing on me. Warm with ham, pork, and cheese. And, don't forget the pickles!

7. The Lobster Roll.

It used to be mainly a "summer thin g", but it's become more year `round. There's now even some chain lobster roll places. I like it warm, I like it cold.

Photo by Pixzolo Photography on Unsplash Photo by Pixzolo Photography on Unsplash loading...

8. Grilled Cheese.

Quick - can you think of anyone who doesn't like grilled cheese? Of course, your mom makes the best!

9. The French Dip.

You're going to give me a delicious sandwich, and then provide a delicious juice to dip it in? Yes, please.

10. Peanut Butter and Jelly.

The all-time favorite. Yes, we're all still kids inside.

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker