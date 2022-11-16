Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District in New Jersey

Small-Town main streets are harder to find these days, but when you have a decent "downtown" or "town square" your town has a place for people to gather and meet. They can shop and dine. It's a place for events and in my opinion, makes your town look better.

According to Cheapism, "With big-box stores, megamalls, and online sellers dominating the retail landscape, the pleasure of shopping at mom-and-pop stores in a quaint, small-town Main Street shopping district is getting harder to find. But every state has a few such homespun settings left. Here are some of the best downtown shopping districts in the country — each in a town with fewer than 90,000 residents."

In this article, Cheapism selected a town in Monmouth County as New Jersey's "Best Small-Town Main Street Shopping District". The article highlighted Keyport as its pick among small towns in the Garden State.

Cheapism cited "The hub of Keyport is Front Street, with a traditional Irish pub, artsy espresso shop, local-catch fishery, and killer pizzeria among its shops and restaurants. There are stunning views of New York bridges — it's just across the water from New York City's Staten Island — and outdoor concerts, festivals, and movie viewings on the banks of Raritan Bay."

So have you visited the water-front area along Front Street in Keyport? Does it have that appealing "Main Street" feel and places to shop, eat, and play? Give us your review and let us know other towns you think have a great "Main Street"

