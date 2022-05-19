Brad Paisley knows the way to his wife's heart, and it is apparently through corn-themed furniture. Paisley appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday (May 19), where he revealed the special gift he gave his wife, actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley, for their anniversary.

During the conversation, Paisley and DeGeneres reminisced on his first appearance on the show in 2004, which took place one year after Paisley and his wife married. The couple recently celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary, and the unique gift Paisley chose to give her? A stool made to look like a giant corn cob with a bite taken out of it.

DeGeneres displayed a photo of Williams-Paisley proudly holding the gift, which will find a home in Kimberly's "she-shack."

"She's got this thing we call a she-shack, and it's chicken themed, so she's got a stuffed chicken stool rest thing — it's not a real chicken, thank God — but it's eating the ear of corn," Paisley explains. "Such a great anniversary gift for anyone who's thinking about doing that."

"Anyone wanting to end the marriage," DeGeneres joked, as the audience laughed.

"I keep trying," Paisley humorously responded. "She loves that stuff. She's got a great sense of humor, as you know."

Paisley also chatted about his 15-year-old son, Huck, who isn't taking to the roads as a driver quite yet. The singer also recalled the day he got his own driver's license, and he chatted about his first band full of "senior citizens."

Paisley's Thursday appearance will mark his last on the show, as the Ellen DeGeneres Show will conclude next week after 19 years on the air. The series finale of the talk show takes place Thursday, May 26.