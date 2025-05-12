The LaScala Restaurant Group appears all-in in the Atlantic City area.

A couple of summers ago, LaScala's Beach House opened in Brigantine, and now LaScala's Fire is coming to the Ocean Casino in Atlantic City this summer.

The LaScala Group already has over a dozen restaurants in the South Jersey and Philadelphia area - the Ocean Casino location will be one of it's newest locations.

LaScala's Fire restaurant

LaScala's Fire will differ from Brigantine's Beach House and presumably be modeled after the company's other "Fire" restaurants. Seven Fire restaurants currently operate, and three more, including the Ocean Casino location, are opening soon.

According to Ocean Casino, LaScala's Fire is scheduled to open in "early summer" and will have the same take on Italian food that is featured in their other locations. "LaScala’s Fire at Ocean will continue that standard, with starters like the ricotta board, cheesesteak egg rolls, and meatball trio, along with delicious pastas, gourmet pizzas, and oversized entrees ranging from chicken parm to grilled salmon."

A review of LaScala's Fire in Glassboro

I recently enjoyed a late lunch at LaScala's Fire near the Rowan University campus, and I was not disappointed. I first visited the location a few years ago, and it's the same great place I remember.

The open floor plan restaurant, with a view of the working kitchen, is full of a sleek black and white color scheme, which gives off some fun vibes. Not kidding you, it's a fun place to sit and enjoy a meal.

The food is fantastic! Everything is fresh and made pretty quickly, and each dish is brought out when it's ready. So, if you're a person who likes all the food for the table coming out at once, you're out of luck. There is a solution: share!

Tough menu choices

My lunchdate and I find it difficult to make a decision, so we ordered two meals and shared. We were not disappointed!

We ordered a couple of pasta dishes: the Italian Sausage Bolognese and the Chicken Parmigiano. The sauces on both were sweet and delightful. The Bolognese featured very fresh sausage and just the perfect amount of cheese, not overwhelming. The Parmigiano was heavier with more cheese, but it was a perfect accompaniment to the chicken. The chicken was perfectly seasoned, with a breadcrumb coating that was nice and firm, not soft and falling apart.

Did I mention the fresh pasta and the sweet sauce? We took home the leftovers, but it was so good, we had a few bites in the car.

One of the best parts of enjoying the atmosphere at La Scala's Fire was watching everyone else's dishes come out of the kitchen. Everything looked so good! Gotta try the pizza next time!

