Are over the holidays yet?

Sure hope not! There's still some time left before the big man in red takes to the skies with all the presents, so that means there are still plenty of festive sights and activities to take in all around South Jersey before the Christmas season comes to a close.

Still, sometimes you just need a break from all the running around. That's totally understandable. Thanks to one Youtube channel, you can take a break from all the hustle and bustle while still experiencing one of South Jersey's awesome Christmas excursions. Have you ever heard of the drive-thru lights at the Bridgeport Speedway?

Located in Swedesboro, Gloucester County, the Bridgeport Speedway sets up a super-cute Christmas light display that families can enjoy without even getting out of their vehicle. According to the website, the light show is about 25 minutes long. The nice part of the deal is that families don't pay per person, but per car. So, a family of four can enjoy the display for just about $25 with taxes and fees.

Now, though, thanks to the Youtube channel called Rite at the Lite, you can take a peek at what the show is like before you decide to purchase tickets. Enjoy it right from your couch if you want. The video features the length of the display from beginning to end which lasts about 16 minutes or so.

Take a look:

If this looks like something you'd like to experience in person this holiday season, all of the information including dates, times, and tickets can be found HERE.

Source: Youtube

