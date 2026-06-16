Winner winner, chicken dinner!

Some more lucky lottery players in South Jersey.

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Winning Lottery Tickets Sold in Vineland and Bridgeton

New Jersey Lottery officials say a couple winning scratch-off tickets with nice prizes were sold in Cumberland County.

In Vineland, a $10,000 winning ticket was sold in the $1 Million Premiere Ca$h game. The ticket was purchased at J & J News Agency on North Main Road.

In Bridgeton, there was a $20,000 winning ticket sold at the Quick Plus Mini Mart on East Commerce Street. The ticket was from the Jersey Riches game.

It's not known if either winner has come forward to claim his or her prize.

Photo by Monika Graff/Getty Images Photo by Monika Graff/Getty Images

Other Big Winning Lottery Victories

Lottery officials say a $25,000 winning scratch off ticket was bought in the last week in Salem County. The Crossword Xtreme ticket was purchased at Inky's Discount Liquor on North Virginia Avenue in Penns Grove.

The ticket with the largest prize sold in New Jersey in the last week was a Jersey Cash 5 ticket. The ticket was bought at Country Lakes Pub and Grill in Browns Mills. That winning ticket is worth $451,010.

Congratulations to all the big winners!

SOURCE: New Jersey Lottery

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