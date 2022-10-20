Bridgeton Man Charged with Fatal Car Pedestrian Hit and Run

A 66-year-old man is under arrest after a fatal hit-and-run accident in Bridgeton Monday night.

Bridgeton Police officials say Steven Clark of Bridgeton was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an investigation into the accident.

Police responded to the car-pedestrian accident at 8:40 pm Monday at North Pearl Street and Myrtle Avenue. They found the victim Leonardo Sanchez-Salas, 34, lying on the street. He later died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Police say their investigation revealed that Sanchez-Salas was crossing the street when he was struck by what witnesses say was a dark-colored mini-van. The van continued on without stopping.

Police detectives were able to identify and locate the vehicle Tuesday at the suspect's residence. Police say the suspect responded to a request and appeared at the police station Tuesday afternoon, and he was taken into custody.

Steven Clark was charged with leaving the scene of an accident under certain circumstances and causing death or injury as a result of operating a vehicle with a revoked driver's license. Clark was taken to jail to await a formal hearing.

Bridgeton Police say that once Sanchez-Salas was struck by the van, he was also hit by two other vehicles. Both of those drivers stopped and were at the scene when police first arrived.

The accident remains under investigation.

Anyone who can help the police with additional information is urged to contact the police detective's unit at 856-451-0033. You can also make an anonymous tip at the website bpd.tips.

SOURCE: Bridgeton Police Department.