Authorities in Cumberland County say a man from Bridgeton has been sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars in connection to the death of a person in 2020.

After pleading guilty this past summer, 41-year-old Patrick Spann has been sentenced to 28 years in state prison on a first-degree aggravated manslaughter charge. He was also sentenced to a concurrent eight-year term for second-degree desecration of human remains.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says the charges arose on the morning of May 22nd, 2020, when law enforcement was called to an abandoned warehouse at 133 Grove Street for a report of a homicide.

The caller indicated that he overheard a man named “Patrick” speaking with an unknown male about assistance in moving a body from the warehouse. Officers were familiar with an individual named Patrick Spann, and his paramour Tracy Dubois.

According to authorities, the body of Tracy DuBois was located nearby on the riverbed of the Cohansey River. Investigators located a crime scene inside of the abandoned building; they found a significant amount of blood and blood spatter in an empty room.

Investigators located drag marks and blood leading from the building to where the victim’s body was found.

Officers immediately began looking for Spann, who was found at a bus stop in Bridgeton. Police say he was in possession of Dubois’ bag of belongings when he was arrested.

