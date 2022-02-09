Sadly, we've got another missing child to bring to your attention.

This time, the information is coming out of Cumberland County. A 15-year-old teen has been reported missing. Police are alerted and already involved.

Get our free mobile app

According to a Facebook post from the Bridgeton Police that's been shared over 400+ times now, a teen by the name of Kimberly Sierra-Rivera hasn't been seen since the beginning of the month. The Facebook post states that, apparently, no one has seen or heard from her since February 2nd. Not too much else is known about the case at this time.

The police did provide a description of the girl in the Facebook post. She's not too tall. She stands at about five feet tall and weighs in at around 150 pounds.

Comments are pouring in on the Facebook post showing just how worried South Jersey is about Kimberly. Countless comments show that people from all over are praying for her safe return and that they're sharing the post with everyone on their own Facebook feeds.

Obviously, the more eyes that are kept peeled for her, the better. If you have Facebook, one of the best things you can do to help law enforcement is to share the post with Kimberly's description. Check it out and share it to your personal page HERE.

If you or anyone you know may have any information regarding Kimberly Sierra-Rivera's whereabouts, you're encouraged to reach out to the Bridgeton Police Department at (856) 451-0033 ext. 0.

Source: Facebook

Listen to Joe and Jahna each and every weekday from 5:30a-10a!

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Cold Cases: Unsolved Murders and Missing People in South Jersey