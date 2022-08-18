Brigantine Celebrates Beach Patrol Chief’s 40th Year on Job

1983 was a long time ago. To give you an idea of just how long ago it was, here's a look at five things that happened in 1983.

1- Cabbage Patch Dolls were the trendy toy

2- 125 million people watched the finale of M*A*S*H

3- Pres. Reagan called the Soviet Union "The Evil Empire"

4- Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' video first aired on MTV

5- Kip Emig became a lifeguard in Brigantine

I told you 1983 was a long time ago.

The Brigantine City Beach Patrol is honoring Chief George "kip" Emig on completing his 40th season with the beach patrol.

According to a Facebook post, Kip rose through the ranks of the BCBP making it to lieutenant in 1988 and then taking over as Chief ten years ago.

Aside from his leadership role, Kip was a champion competitor for BCBP 10 times in the swim, 3 times in the paddleboard and 2 times in the singles rowing events; competing in events throughout New Jersey; he was a member of Brigantine's 1992 South Jersey championship team, and his performance as the 1995 South Jersey Championship races earned him a 3rd place title in the singles rowing event.

Kip Emig is a P.E. teacher and swim coach in Hatboro, PA during his off-season from lifeguarding. He and his wife Julie have two kids, Grace and Luke, who are both Brigantine lifeguards.

Kip sure was a good choice by whoever did the hiring for Brigantine lifeguards back in 1983. That was so long ago that no one remembers who was responsible for Kip's hire.

Kidding...I'm sure somebody must remember.

New Jersey's Beach Commandments: Do's & Don'ts at the Beach