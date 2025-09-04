Don’t Let NJ Local Summer Fool You, The Sun Is Still Brutal

Don’t Let NJ Local Summer Fool You, The Sun Is Still Brutal

Photo by Maciej Serafinowicz on Unsplash

Labor Day has come and gone, and while some are packing away their beach gear, those of us in South Jersey know the best beach days are just beginning.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

Welcome to local summer! That means fewer crowds, warm temps, and... surprise sunburns?

My Local Summer Beach Day Took A Turn

I took advantage of the quiet post-holiday beaches this week and headed down to the shore in Atlantic County. It was peaceful, sunny, and the perfect kickoff to the unofficial second summer we all know and love as I spent the day on the sand in Brigantine.

I lathered up (or so I thought) with SPF 30 sunscreen spray three times over six hours and felt totally covered. Spoiler alert: I wasn’t… at all.

I got home feeling more fried than fresh. I haven’t been this sunburnt in years. By Thursday morning, I had chills, an upset stomach, and needed a sweatshirt despite 80 degree weather.

The culprit? Patchy sunscreen coverage from the aerosol. That stuff misses spots, especially when the breeze picks up.

Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash
loading...

Reminder: Fall Vibes, Full Sun

It might feel like fall is creeping in, but the sun is still out here acting like it’s July. UV rays don’t quit just because Pumpkin Spice season starts.

If you're headed to the beach this month, don’t slack on the sun protection.

Use a cream-based sunscreen. In my experience, it gives better coverage than sprays, especially on breezy beach days.

Local summer is South Jersey’s best-kept secret. Just don’t let it sneak up on your skin like it did mine.

Stay sun-safe out there, friends. September sunburns are hitting different this year.

Here's Where To Pick Your Apples In South Jersey This Fall

Fall is here! That means it's time for everybody's favorite u-pick day trip. Check out the top places to go apple picking in Cape May, Gloucester, and Burlington counties.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Top Rated Places To Watch Eagles Games in Cape May County

If you are an Eagles fan, you want to cheer on your team with your fellow Philly Sports Fans! So for those who love to sing "Fly Eagles Eagles" and chant E-A-G-L-E-S, here are the best Cape May County Bars and Restaurants where you can watch the games this season. We have gathered data from Google Reviews, Facebook Reviews, and Google Analytics to create this list and rank what are the best places to watch Eagles games in New Jersey's southernmost county.

Gallery Credit: Josh Hennig/Townsquare Media

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Brigantine, local summer, Skin Cancer, South Jersey Trending, Sunscreen
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey, Weather

More From Cat Country 107.3