Labor Day has come and gone, and while some are packing away their beach gear, those of us in South Jersey know the best beach days are just beginning.

Welcome to local summer! That means fewer crowds, warm temps, and... surprise sunburns?

My Local Summer Beach Day Took A Turn

I took advantage of the quiet post-holiday beaches this week and headed down to the shore in Atlantic County. It was peaceful, sunny, and the perfect kickoff to the unofficial second summer we all know and love as I spent the day on the sand in Brigantine.

I lathered up (or so I thought) with SPF 30 sunscreen spray three times over six hours and felt totally covered. Spoiler alert: I wasn’t… at all.

I got home feeling more fried than fresh. I haven’t been this sunburnt in years. By Thursday morning, I had chills, an upset stomach, and needed a sweatshirt despite 80 degree weather.

The culprit? Patchy sunscreen coverage from the aerosol. That stuff misses spots, especially when the breeze picks up.

Fall Sun In NJ Photo by Luis Graterol on Unsplash loading...

Reminder: Fall Vibes, Full Sun

It might feel like fall is creeping in, but the sun is still out here acting like it’s July. UV rays don’t quit just because Pumpkin Spice season starts.

If you're headed to the beach this month, don’t slack on the sun protection.

Use a cream-based sunscreen. In my experience, it gives better coverage than sprays, especially on breezy beach days.

Local summer is South Jersey’s best-kept secret. Just don’t let it sneak up on your skin like it did mine.

Stay sun-safe out there, friends. September sunburns are hitting different this year.

