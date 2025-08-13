This Beach Town Was Named New Jersey&#8217;s Best-Kept Summer Secret

This Beach Town Was Named New Jersey’s Best-Kept Summer Secret

JM for TSM

Big shoutout to Global Traveler for finally saying what all of us locals have known for years… Brigantine really is the Jersey Shore’s "best-kept secret", and now it’s official.

Cat Country 107.3 logo
Get our free mobile app

As someone who used to live there, I can tell you, this place really is magic.

A Beach Town That Feels Like Home

If you've never been there before, Brigantine sits perfectly tucked between Long Beach Island and Atlantic City. It's accurate to say it has all the charm without the crowds. It’s a true barrier island, with just one bridge in and out.

That natural separation gives it a chill, close-knit vibe.

Surprising to many, 60% of Brigantine's population lives there year-round, so even in the summer, it never feels too overwhelming. Is it busier now than in years past? Absolutely. Still, it’s not as packed as, say, Ocean City during peak summertime.

Plus, it’s only  about 90 minutes (give or take) from Philly, which made it the perfect low-key getaway for city folks long before it became trendy.

Dunes, Wildlife & Wide-Open Beaches

The beaches? Unreal. They're wide enough to stretch out, but not so big that they feel like an endless sand hike.

As you stroll, you'll walk between the dunes, sometimes spotting foxes, rabbits, or even turtles as you make your way to the water.

Make sure to check out the jetty area, too. It’s one of the only drive-on beaches in New Jersey during the summer.

Canva
loading...

Brigantine Is Where Chill Days Meet Cozy Nights

Grab a casual bite or sit down for a nicer dinner, because Brigantine beach has plenty of local options. Andre's and Santucci's have been two of my favorites this summer. If you're craving a night out, Atlantic City is just a 10-minute rideshare away.

Most nights wind down early on the island, with a scoop of ice cream from one of two rival homemade spots (yes, both are amazing). Unless, of course, you do choose to venture into AC for the night.

It’s so amazing to see Brigantine get the love it deserves.

Blast From The Past: Brigantine Castle And Pier

Remember Brigantine Castle? It was legendary in its prime. Take a look at the old haunted attraction that used to call Brigantine home and the pier that used to be there, too!

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Pilings From Brigantine Castle Emerge From Bad Beach Erosion

Remnants from the old Brigantine lifesaving station and Brigantine Castle showed themselves after the rough winds and storms that hit South Jersey recently.

Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Brigantine, Brigantine Beach, South Jersey Trending
Categories: AC, Community, Entertainment, New Jersey News, South Jersey News, Things To Do in South Jersey

More From Cat Country 107.3