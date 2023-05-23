Buckle up! Seatbelt checkpoints in these NJ towns

🚨 New Jersey's annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign is underway

🚨 Fines for not wearing a seat belt can be as high as $46

🚨 134 towns in 18 NJ counties will have increased enforcement

With the annual “Click It or Ticket” enforcement campaign underway in New Jersey this week, all police departments will be keeping an eye out for drivers and passengers who are not wearing their seat belts. However, 134 municipalities have been awarded federal funding to further enhance compliance.

In addition to increased patrols, these towns may set up checkpoints for even greater scrutiny.

Towns in 18 New Jersey counties will share nearly $800,000 in funding, according to state Attorney General Matt Platkin.

Platkin says officers will accept "no excuses," and will be issuing tickets that can cost up to $46 for each offense.

Here is a county-by-county list of all towns that will be increasing their enforcement efforts.

Somerset County has the most towns participating with 18, followed by Gloucester with 16. Atlantic, Bergen and Hunterdon County all have at least 10 individual towns participating in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign, which runs through June 4.

Absecon

Brigantine

Hamilton

Hammonton

Linwood

Longport

Mullica

Northfield

Pleasantville

Ventnor

Carlstadt

Elmwood Park

Englewood

Fair Lawn

Fairview

Fort Lee

Garfield

Hackensack

Lodi

North Arlington

Old Tappan

Paramus

River Vale

Burlington Township

Pemberton

Gloucester

Haddon Heights

Winslow

Avalon

Lower Township

Middle

North Wildwood

Wildwood

Wildwood Crest

Vineland

Belleville

Bloomfield

Glen Ridge

Livingston

Montclair

Nutley

South Orange

West Caldwell

West Orange

Clayton

Deptford

East Greenwich

Franklin

Glassboro

Greenwich

Harrison

Logan

Mantua

Monroe

Paulsboro

Pitman

Rowan

Washington

Westville

Woodbury

Bayonne

Hoboken

North Bergen

Secaucus

Union City

Clinton Town

Clinton Township

Flemington

Frenchtown

High Bridge

Holland

Lambertville

Lebanon

Tewksbury

West Amwell

East Windsor

Ewing

Hamilton

Hightstown

Hopewell

West Windsor

Carteret

Metuchen

Middlesex

Monroe

North Brunswick

Perth Amboy

Plainsboro

South Brunswick

Colts Neck

Freehold Borough

Freehold Township

Highlands

Howell

Manalapan

Middletown

Boonton Township

Morristown

Parsippany-Troy Hills

Bay Head

Berkeley

Ocean Gate

Lakewood

Point Pleasant Boro

Haledon

Little Falls

Passaic

Paterson

Pompton Lakes

Prospect Park

Woodland Park

Bedminster

Bernards

Bernardsville

Bound Brook

Bridgewater

Far Hills

Franklin

Green Brook

Hillsborough

Manville

Montgomery

North Plainfield

Peapack Gladstone

Raritan

Somerset County Sheriff

South Bound Brook

Warren

Watchung

Linden

Plainfield

Roselle

Roselle Park

Union

