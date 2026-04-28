Someone who bought a lottery ticket in Camden County recently might be celebrating - or they might be stressing out wondering what they're going to do with their new-found wealth.

Ah, winning is a double-edged sword sometimes.

(But, it's a burden most of us would be happy to bear!)

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Winning New Jersey Lottery Ticket Worth 600K Purchase in Camden County NJ

New Jersey Lottery officials say somebody hit a $600,000 prize, thanks to a winning lottery ticket sold April 25th at Kresson News on Haddonfield Berlin Road in Voorhees.

The scratch off ticket is of the Crossword Xtreme variety.

It's not known if the winner has yet come forward to claim their prize. (The Lottery tracks tickets by bar codes, so they know when and where a winning ticket is sold.)

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More New Jersey Lottery Ticket Winners

In addition to the $953,000 ticket purchased in Columbus, and the $600,000 ticket bought in Voorhees, there were some other large prize tickets sold in South Jersey last week.

A $20,000 winning ticket in the $250,000 Crossword game was sold at a Wawa in Toms River.

A $10,000 winning tickets in the 100X game was sold in Sewell at a Country Farms store.

Congratulations to all the winners!

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