A 60-year-old Delran man is facing a child porn charge.

Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw says last week, Fillmore Apeadu was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse material.

According to authorities, during the execution of a search warrant at his Stewart Avenue home, multiple electronic devices were seized and will be examined by detectives.

An investigation began after the Prosecutor’s Office received information from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children concerning Apeadu’s alleged online activities.

Fillmore Apeadu of Delran NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva Fillmore Apeadu of Delran NJ - Photo: Burlington County Prosecutor's Office / Canva loading...

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The investigation was conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office with assistance from the Delran Township Police Department and United States Homeland Security Investigations–Cherry Hill Office. The lead investigator is BCPO Det. Sgt. Kevin Sobotka.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.