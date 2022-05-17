A man from Camden County, who has four prior felony convictions, has admitted to possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and to illegally possessing a firearm.

U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell of Camden pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to authorities,

On Oct. 1, 2020, law enforcement officers executing a search warrant at Burrell’s residence found 2,521 wax folds and three sandwich-sized clear plastic bags containing more than 300 grams of fentanyl, approximately $34,000 in U.S. currency, and a loaded handgun in a bedroom used by Burrell. That same day, Burrell was arrested in Camden County, New Jersey. A search incident to arrest found him to be in possession of 418 wax folds containing fentanyl.

The possession with intent to distribute fentanyl charge carries a prison sentence of 10 years to life with a fine of up to $10 million. The charge of illegally possessing a firearm carries up to a decade behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 21st.

