Authorities in Camden County say a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun will be spending the next decade behind bars for doing just that.

32-year-old Marshall Onuorah of Camden was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after being convicted this past summer on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig.

Honig's office says,

On Jan. 29, 2020, Camden County police officers patrolling in their marked patrol car observed Onuorah, a previously convicted felon, appearing to use his hands to conceal an object from the officers’ view. As one of the officers exited the car to approach Onuorah, Onuorah fled ... During his flight, Onuorah discarded a 50-round drum magazine loaded with 46 rounds of ammunition and a firearm with a Glock slide and polymer frame that had been modified to fire as an automatic weapon.

In addition to the prison term, Onuorah was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Honig credited numerous law enforcement agencies, including the ATF and the Camden County Police Department with the investigation that lead to Onuorah's sentence.

