Federal authorities say a woman from Camden County has admitted stealing nearly 700 checks and money orders from her employer, totaling over $2.6 million, and failing to pay taxes on the income.

61-year-old Lori Andrew of Voorhees pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property and one count of income tax evasion, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.

Officials say Andrews worked in the property management office of an apartment building in Philadelphia where tenants paid their rent and other bills.

From January 2011 to October 2018, Andrews stole 697 checks and money orders totaling $2.67 million [from] her employer, drove them from Philadelphia to New Jersey, and deposited those checks and money orders into a nominee bank account that she opened using a fake Social Security number.

Andrews admitted that she used the money to pay personal expenses.

Tax issues

Andrews also admitted that for tax years 2011 through 2015, she did not report the stolen income on her tax returns nor did she pay taxes on that money. She also admitted to not filing income tax returns for years 2016 through 2018 and she failed to pay income taxes on her income and stolen funds.

What's next

Andrews faces up to 10 years in prison on the interstate transportation of stolen property charge and up to five for income tax evasion, along with thousands of dollars in fines.

Sentencing is scheduled for October 27th.

