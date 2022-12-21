Can You Help Feed The Notorious Brown Cow Of Upper Township, NJ?

It may be a hard story to believe, but it happens to be 100% true. In case you haven't heard, there's a brown cow on the loose in Upper Township.

It all started a few months ago when a brown cow was spotted in the woods just minding its own business. Obviously, a cow in the woods is a bit out of place, wouldn't you say? After someone was able to take a picture of this thing out in the wilderness, the story of the brown cow out there on its own became the number one story in the township. Everybody was obsessed with the fate of this brown cow.

This has been going on for a few months now. This thing has been on its own since at least mid-summer. Animal control is aware of the cow, but they have yet been able to devise a plan to capture it. That is, until now.

Apparently, there's a woman by the name of Anne Merrill who took an interest in the cow and wanted to do what she can to ensure its safety. Because of her efforts, now we know that the cow is a female. She's since named her "Mootilda" and has been caring for her, of sorts, since late summer. According to the Press of Atlantic City, Merrill even put a wading pool out in the woods for "Mootilda" so she could cool off from the heat.

Still unable to apprehend her, Merrill gave an update this week informing the public that "Mootilda" is on the move again. They've been trying to keep her away from Tuckahoe Road and in the vicinity of Merrill's house until a rescue can come get her, but now she's ran off again.

Also, if you can do anything to help with feed or hay for "Mootilda," that's how Merrill lures her close to her property. You can read about it in a recent update to an Upper Township-based Facebook page HERE.

If you see "Mootilda," be sure to reach out to Anne Merrill HERE.

