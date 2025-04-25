Cape May Police Investigating Woman on Washington Street Mall

Police in Cape May say they're looking into an incident that happened on the Washington Street Mall in Cape May.

Police aren't saying exactly what happened, but they do say an investigation is underway.

Woman wanted in Cape May

Cape May Police have released photos of a woman wanted in connection to an incident in the downtown Cape May Shopping area. The photos are from the Cape May Police Department's Facebook page.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the woman to call Detective Atkinson at Cape May Police at 609-385-0486.

Easter was celebrated in Cape May

When Cape May Police aren't chasing down the bad guys, they're helping Cape May continue to be one of the friendliest places in New Jersey.

Check out recent photos shared by police from Easter festivities in the city:

Cape May, we love you!

