Have I died and gone to breakfast heaven?

OMG, Shore Diner, WHAT are you doing to me?

Shore Diner's created a party in a pancake. Who doesn't LOVE anything and everything Funfetti? It just makes everything better. Cakes, cake pops, cupcakes, and NOW pancakes!

Just in time for spring, you can treat yourself to the ultimate breakfast indulgence with a stack of Funfetti Pancakes at Shore Diner.

I can't wait to get my fork into these. There's even a 'stuffed' option! I don't know if I can handle that sugar rush but I am willing to try.

These pancakes make me want to get dressed in my best pastels and have the most colorful breakfast ever.

Shore Diner is located at 6710 Tilton Road in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ.

