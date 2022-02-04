Cape May Zoo’s Dancing Macaw is the Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Leave it to the Cape May Zoo to brighten up my morning with an adorable video of one of their residents.

The video shows Dino, the scarlet macaw dancing as the Stevie Nicks song, "Stand Back" plays on a stereo system in his habitat.

Let me tell you, that Dino can certainly shake his groove thing, too!

You can see this adorable video below.

Cape May Zoo is one of South Jersey's local treasures.

In the zoo's beginning in 1978, the animal population was around 70 animals. Today the zoo consists of 550 animals representing 250 species.

The Zoo is open 7 days a week from 10 am - 3:30 pm in the winter and 10 am until 4:30 pm in the summer. Cape May Zoo is free, but your donation will gladly be accepted to offset the cost of running the zoo operations.

