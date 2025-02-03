Two police departments are investigating a crash over the weekend where a utility pole was knocked down and those responsible fled the scene before cops arrived.

The crash happened at 2:25 early Saturday morning, February 1st, in the area of mile marker 62 on the Black Horse Pike in West Atlantic City.

A witness reported seeing a grey Volkswagen Jetta leave the roadway, hit a utility pole, and overturn. Two people inside that VW got out, got into another vehicle that stopped for them, and fled the scene.

The downed pole blocked the Black Horse Pike for several hours, causing a power outage in the area.

Black Horse Pike near mile marker 62 in West Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department's Crash Investigations Unit at (609) 347-5744.