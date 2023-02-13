Carmen Matarazzo, Gaten’s Brother, Stars in Play in Millville

Another member of the Matarazzo family is becoming known for his acting ability and starring on stage this week in South Jersey.

Carmen Matarazzo, the younger brother of Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo is starring in the role of Tobias in Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's classic musical Sweeney Todd - The Demon Barber of Fleet Street through Sunday, Feb. 19 at Millville's Levoy Theatre.

Carmen Matarazzo, who grew up at the family home in Little Egg Harbor and graduated from Pinelands Regional High School, first got the acting bug after being cast in several productions at Pinelands Regional High and at theaters across NJ including Mary Poppins, Clue: On Stage, Spring Awakening, The Addams Family and The Sound of Music.

Coincidently, his brother, Gaten, who plays Dustin on Stranger Things, will play the role of Tobias in the upcoming Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd, which begins preview performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on February 26, with Josh Groban in the lead role of Sweeney Todd.

Carmen is also the drummer in the band Work In Progress with his siblings, Gaten and Sabrina, and a few friends. Gaten Matarazzo is the lead singer in WIP.

In an interview about his role in Sweeney Todd on the Jersey Arts Podcast, Carmen Matarazzo talked about sharing ideas for the role of Tobias with Gaten as he got ready to audition for the part last summer at the Levoy Theatre.

Carmen says his brother plans to be in attendance to see him on stage this week at The Levoy and Carmen can't wait to see Gaten's performance on Broadway just a week later.

