Carrie Underwood Shares First Glimpse of ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour

Carrie Underwood's much-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones Tour begins on Oct. 15, and rehearsals for the 43-city trek are well underway.

The superstar gave a small glimpse into rehearsals and the upcoming tour with a photo shared to social media on Thursday (Sept. 22). The black-and-white, panoramic picture shows Underwood and her band in a large rehearsal space.

Underwood is seen well in front of her band, singing:

The photo doesn't offer too many clues about the stage setup or visual effects fans can expect on the tour, but the floor on which Underwood and her band are standing seems to be taped off in a diamond-like shape. Underwood coupled the photos with a simple caption, writing:

"The gang's all here. Are you ready?"

She announced the Denim & Rhinestones Tour in May. The run is named after her latest album, released June 10. Underwood will kick off the tour Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., and she will take it through all corners of the country, landing in Seattle on March 17, 2023. Jimmie Allen is joining Underwood as the tour's sole opener.

Tickets are available now, and one dollar from every ticket will benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that honors firefighter Stephen Siller, who lost his life while rescuing others on September 11, 2001. According to its website, the organization supports "our nation's greatest heroes and their families" by offering mortgage-free homes, education, events and more.

Underwood has had a busy summer leading up to her Denim & Rhinestones Tour. She shared a group of photos in August which showed her working on her homesteading skills, and she recently honored Vince Gill at CMT Giants: Vince Gill.