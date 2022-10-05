Nearly four months after releasing her Denim & Rhinestones album, Carrie Underwood is ready to hit the road. The country singer has been hard at work preparing her highly-anticipated tour — which shares its name with the album — and she's giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the process behind it all.

The "Ghost Story" singer is sharing a video featuring clips from her various rehearsals. There's no audio from the actual practice sessions — the video is set to an acoustic version of "Denim & Rhinestones" — Underwood is shown belting out some long notes on the microphone, strumming on guitars, working with her crew and more.

"Rehearsals are in full swing — it's getting closer," she writes in the caption.

Fans also get a sneak peek at Underwood's stage setup. Although it's just white tape on a concrete floor, imaginations can run wild with what it will all look like. The box Underwood is standing in could be a trap door, while the lines close to one another might represent stairs. Overall, the design looks like it could very well be a giant rhinestone, which would track with the album and tour titles.

Jimmie Allen will open the shows, and he shares her enthusiasm in the comments. "Heck yeah" Allen writes alongside several fire and praise hands emojis. Previously, Underwood shared a photo teasing Allen's presence at rehearsals which means we could see the two of them on stage together. He seems to have the rhinestones part of the tour secured.

The Denim & Rhinestones Tour launches on Friday, Oct. 15. The 43-date trek and will run through March 17, 2023. Buy tickets here.